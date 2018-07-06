Barbara Ann Suspenski of Calverton died at home on July 4. She was 80 years old.

The daughter of John and Ann Loeser, she was born in Brooklyn on April 12, 1938.

A 1956 graduate of Oyster Bay High School, she married Joseph Suspenski on Oct. 31, 1959. She worked as a secretary for LILCO in Hicksville.

Family members said her hobby was cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; her children, Denise, of Bay Shore, Steven, of Yonkers, and Melinda Bobinski, of Baiting Hollow; her brother, Robert Loeser, of Ridge; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, July 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Comments

comments