Alive on 25 returns with fireworks display: Photos

Thousands filled the streets of downtown Riverhead for the first Alive on 25 of the summer Thursday.

One of this summer’s most anticipated events coincided with the Riverhead Downtown Business Improvement’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display over the Peconic Riverfront this year.

Modeled after the popular Alive After Five street fair series in Patchogue, the four-date event features food trucks and outdoor seating at local restaurants, live music, artisan vendors and family fun along Main Street between Griffing and Maple Avenues.

Alive on 25 continues July 12, July 26 and Aug. 9 with a rain date of Aug. 23 should any of the events be rained out. The event is held on opposite Thursdays of Alive After Five in Patchogue.

See more photos of Alive on 25 by photographer Elizabeth Wagner below:

