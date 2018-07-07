Town may abandon easternmost portion of Riverside Drive

Many people probably don’t realize Riverside Drive continues east of its intersection with County Road 105 and turns into a bumpy road with broken pavement and lots of misfired golf balls on the Indian Island golf course.

Riverhead Town owns the road, but that might not be the case much longer.

The Riverhead Town Board on Tuesday approved a resolution proposing the “discontinuance and abandonment” of the 2,183-foot-long, 60-foot wide terminus of that road, which intersects the golf course entrance.

A public information and comment hearing on the proposal will be held July 17 at 6:25 p.m. in Town Hall.

The plan was requested by Suffolk County, which owns the golf course.

If the town abandons the road, the county would then tear up the pavement to put grass seed down in its place, according to Riverhead Town Councilman Tim Hubbard.

“This is something the county has tried to do in the past,” he said.

The goal is to prevent people from hanging out there late at night.

The Town Board voted to approve the resolution, which was not on the published agenda. Councilwoman Jodi Giglio recused herself from the vote, since her husband has a business on the golf course.

Photo caption: A view of Riverside Drive as it intersects with the golf course. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

