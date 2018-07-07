Riverhead police investigating Wading River burglary

Riverhead police are investigating a burglary at a Wading River residence, according to a press release.

The incident took place shortly before midnight Friday on Remsen Road, where police responded to a report of a residential burglary.

Upon arrival, police determined someone had entered the home through a rear door and removed a safe from the master bedroom.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain anonymous, according to police.

