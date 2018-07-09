Police seek public’s help to locate runaway teen

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch without permission and has not been seen since early Monday morning.

Dezie Keith left the Calverton facility and police said she is known to frequent the Valley Stream area.

She is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair with red highlights and was last seen wearing a multi-colored scarf. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

