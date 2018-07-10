Baseball: Riverhead Tomcats outfielder named MVP of all-star game

Riverhead Tomcats outfielder Luke Oliphant was named MVP of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League all-star game Monday night at Baseball Heaven in Yaphank.

The UMass sophomore had a pair of hits and 4 RBIs to lead the Red Team to a 12-5 victory. He was one of seven Tomcats represented in the all-star game and seven players on the North Fork Ospreys represented the Blue Team.

Oliphant has posted a .349 batting average this season for the Tomcats and leads the team in stolen bases with 14. The Tomcats are 14-11-3 and tied for third place leading up to the all-star game.

Casey Aubin, a right-handed pitcher for the Tomcats, started the game and struck out two in his lone inning. Tomcats shortstop Eduardo Malinowski drove in a pair of runs and scored once.

The Red all-stars trailed 3-1 before a five-run fourth inning gave them the lead for good.

Prior to the game, one player from each team participated in the home run derby. Ben Terwilliger of the Ospreys won the event. The University of Maine third baseman/pitcher had his father throw to him in the home run derby.

“He’s been pitching to me ever since I was a little kid so he knew me best and he could groove them the best,” Terwilliger said.

Shoreham-Wading River graduate Thomas Brady represented the Long Island Road Warriors in the all-star game. Brady, who’s a sophomore at Molloy College, played catcher for the Red Team and went 0-2 with a walk.

“It’s nice being home,” Brady said of playing in the Hamptons League. “It makes it a lot easier. You got your family around. The Hamptons overall was good to me.”

See more photos from the game below:

