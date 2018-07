Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenager who was reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Justin Knight, 15, was reported missing at 11:45 a.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and a red backpack.

Knight is described as a 5-foot-6, 120 pounds black male with black hair and brown eyes.

No foul play is suspected.

If located please contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500 ext. 312.

