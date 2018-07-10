Cops: Drunken Riverhead man crashed crane into several vehicles on the L.I.E.

A Riverhead man driving a construction crane struck several vehicles along the Long Island Expressway before leaving the scene of the crash Tuesday evening, Suffolk police said. He was later charged with drunken driving.

Brian Sinclair, 47, of Riverhead was driving a 2000 Liebherr crane eastbound on the L.I.E. when he first stuck a Nissan Altima traveling in the same direction just west of exit 57. The crane continued on and struck a Jeep Cherokee, a Honda Civc and a Toyota RAV4.

Mr. Sinclair was then spotted driving erratically near exit 60, where a highway patrol officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The crane slowed down but continued moving forward, when the officer Joseph Goss, jumped into the passenger compartment and ordered him to stop near exit 63, police said.

Three of the other drivers were treated at area hospitals for minor injuries.

Mr. Sinclair was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. The crane was impounded.

He will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday.

Top Caption: The driver of this mangled car suffered only minor injuries, according to police. (Credit: Stringer News)

