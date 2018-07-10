Cops: Two Riverhead homes burglarized Tuesday night

A pair of houses were burglarized on East Avenue Ext. in Riverhead within minutes of each other Tuesday night, Riverhead Town police said.

Occupants of both houses, located next door to each other, said a person entered the residence in each instance and stole an undetermined amount of cash. Both burglaries occurred around 8 p.m., police said.

The Riverhead detective division was notified and responded to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Detective Division at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

Comments

comments