Peter A. Palumbo of Riverhead died July 9. He was 94 years old.

Predeceased by his wife, Marguerite, and his daughter, Sadie, he is survived by his children: Michael (Cissy), Susan (the late Richard) Dithridge, Joanne (Michael) Ely, Peter, Gerard and Thomas (Janet); 16 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 12, 7-9 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment with military honors at the church cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

