PBMC hosts Artful Affair fundraiser: Photos

Art lovers enjoyed an evening of cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres and music while viewing pieces by Mastic Beach artist Reu’ven Gayle.



The Artful Affair fundraiser was hosted by the Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation at the hospital’s newly unveiled downtown Riverhead Entenmann campus on Thursday evening.

The event featured a silent auction of 40 pieces of artwork by Mr. Gayle and a portion of art sales benefited PBMC.

See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner below:

Top photo caption: Artist Reu’ven Gayle of Mastic Beach with Emilie Roy Corey of Riverhead, Chair, Foundation Board of Directors, Peconic Bay Medical Center. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)

