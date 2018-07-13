PBMC hosts Artful Affair fundraiser: Photos

Art lovers enjoyed an evening of cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres and music while viewing pieces by Mastic Beach artist Reu’ven Gayle.
The Artful Affair fundraiser was hosted by the Peconic Bay Medical Center Foundation at the hospital’s newly unveiled downtown Riverhead Entenmann campus on Thursday evening.
The event featured a silent auction of 40 pieces of artwork by Mr. Gayle and a portion of art sales benefited PBMC.
See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner below:
Sherry Patterson, Chair, Board of Directors, Emilie Roy Corey, Chair, Foundation Board of Directors, Reu’ven Gayle, Artist, Denise D’Ambrosia, Director of Palliative Care, Samantha Vigliotta, Vice President of Foundation & External Affairs. Artwork: Montauk Sunrise.
Richard and Kathy Cooney of Aquebogue.
Joan Levan of Westhampton Beach reviewing the silent auction bids.
Reu’ven Gayle and Denise D’Ambrosia, PBMC Director of Palliative Care pose with Reu’ven’s portrait of Denise.
Sylvia and Stanley Epstein of New York City point out their apartment in Central Park West.
Artist Reu’ven Gayle’s sketchbook.
Reu’ven Gayle and Cardiologist Dr. Rohan Perera pose with Reu’ven’s portrait of Dr. Perera.
Alpha Shashinka, posing with her mini Reu’ven Gayle (titled Alpha’s Sunset), traveled from Shelton, CT, to attend her friend’s auction.
Alpha Shashinka poses with Lion, originally inspired by primitive paintings and created to be hung in her home.
Artist Reu’ven Gayle surprises Emilie Roy Corey with a portrait in her image, inscribed “to Emilie: all my thanks I couldn’t put into words.”
Reu’ven Gayle poses with Emilie Roy Corey and Denise D’Ambrosia.
Artwork: Patricia As Geisha depicting Reu’ven Gayle’s late wife Pa Reu’ven Gayle Patricia as a Geisha in an antique Kimono.
Artwork: Burning Money
Artwork: The Pond – Ducks
Artwork: Aloe Vera
Artwork: Bob – the Mailman
Top photo caption: Artist Reu’ven Gayle of Mastic Beach with Emilie Roy Corey of Riverhead, Chair, Foundation Board of Directors, Peconic Bay Medical Center. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
