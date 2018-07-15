Mastic Beach woman arrested for stealing from Target

Riverhead Town Police arrested Melanie King, 37, of Mastic Beach on a felony grand larceny charge stemming from an incident that occurred at Target on April 4, 2018, police said.

After an investigation conducted by the Riverhead Police Detective Division, it was determined that Ms. King stole $1,224.61 worth of items, according to police.

She was arrested at Riverhead Police Headquarters and released on an appearance ticket for a future court date.

Photo Caption: Melanie King was arrested on a grand larceny charge. (Riverhead police courtesy photo)

