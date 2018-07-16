Cops: Two people arrested following Sunday night robbery

Two people were arrested after allegedly robbing someone on West Main Street Sunday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded to a report of a stolen wallet at about 7 p.m. and found the victim was robbed of $600 by two people. Two suspects in the area were detained and were arrested following an investigation by detectives.

The victim identified both suspects and Jamar Newkirk, 22, of Riverhead and Kyisha Dozier, 30, of Riverhead were both charged with one count of second-degree robbery.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the robbery but did not require medical treatment, police said. The suspects were held for morning arraignment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

Photo caption: Jamar Newkirk, left, and Kyisha Dozier.

Comments

comments