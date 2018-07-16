Florence A. Ostroski of Southold died July 14. She was 79 years old.

Flo was born in Greenport on March 25, 1939 to John and Delia (Malinauskas) Pilles. Raised and educated in Greenport, she married Leroy Ostroski in 1958, and together they made their home there until they moved to Southold.

For many years, she was a hairdresser and owner of Hair Scene by Flo in Greenport Village. She was a member of the Seniors Club and St. Patrick’s R.C. Church. Family members said she enjoyed painting in her free time.

Predeceased by her husband Leroy and brothers Richard and Thomas Pilles, she is survived by her children, Leroy and Debra, both of Southold, and David of Greenport; as well as a grandson that she considered a son, Marc of Southold.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Father John J. Barrett will officiate. Interment will follow the church cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments