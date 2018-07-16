Aileen E Ginty passed away on July 8. A native of Riverhead, Aileen graduated from St. Joseph’s University in West Hartford, Conn. She settled in Fairfield, Conn. with her husband, the late Francis P. Ginty. An exceptional educator and child advocate, Aileen founded St. Paul’s Nursery School in Fairfield in 1969. She retired in 1996, leaving the school as a legacy.

She is survived by her three children, Mark (Adebe Cougar), David , and Kellianne; six grandchildren: Mark Jr., Samuel, Patrick and Jeffrey Shackelford, Leah and Benjamin; and a great-grandson, Chase Charles Ginty.

A memorial gathering in memory of Aileen will be held on Saturday, July 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home in Annapolis, Md., followed by a procession to St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis for a memorial mass at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations can be made to the St. Paul’s Nursery School, Aileen Ginty Scholarship Fund. A link to donate to the fund as well as a guest book to leave online condolences can be found at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.

This is a paid notice.

