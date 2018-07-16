Riverhead Raceway: Soper is a super sub

When Kyle Soper of Manorville awoke Saturday morning, he knew he’d be racing a Late Model later in the evening at Riverhead Raceway. When Jack Orlando of Calverton awoke Saturday morning, he knew due to a high fever and double ear ache he could not compete in his Crate Modified. Contact between the two parties was made and the rest, as they say, is history.

Soper led all 30 laps of the Crate Modified race. Later in the show, Soper won his third Late Model race of the year.

Over his young career, Soper has won in the Legend Race Cars, Late Models, Crate Modifieds and NASCAR Modifieds at the track.

In a 25-lap Late Model race, Soper overtook Jeremy McDermott of Riverhead, a former three-time champion, on Lap 18. The championship leader held the lead the rest of the way for his ninth career win. McDermott was second. Jarrod Hayes of Calverton drove from a 13th starting berth to come in third.

Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck was the runner-up in the Crate Modified while Dave Brigati of Calverton, the two-time defending champion, raced his way to third.

Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead is dominating the Figure Eight class this year. For the fifth time in six races, the defending champion ended up in victory lane at the conclusion of a 15-lap main event. It was his 40th career win in the division. Eric Zeh of Selden was second and Vinny Delaney of Holtsville third.

Jack Handley Jr. of Medford made his fourth trip to victory lane this year, winning a 20-lap Blunderbust event for his 25th career victory. Cody Triola of Bay Shore was second and defending champion Tom Pickerell of Huntington third.

Veteran Jim Sylvester of Massapequa collected his first win of 2018 in a 20-lap Legend Race Car feature. Eric Hersey of Commack was second, with Mike Benton of East Hampton posting a career-best third-place finish.

Brandon Esposito of Famingville turned in a 20-lap Mini Stock victory for his first win in the class this season. Paul Wojcik of Centereach finished second and Russ Jansen of Medford placed third.

In a 40-lap Gut & Go Enduro, Christian Conklin of Riverhead won for the second time this year. Dege Russell of Rocky Point and Pickerell were the next two finishers.

