James P. Lee died at Stonybrook University Hospital on July 15. He was 88 years old.

Born on Nov. 5, 1929, to Anna (Rempko) and Joseph Lee in Manhattan, he graduated from Hosftra University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, achieving the rank of corporal, and worked for the Commack School District upon his return.

Mr. Lee was a trustee of the Riverhead United Methodist Church, on the senior citizen committee of the Riverhead Town Board and was vice chairman of the Riverhead Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He married Carol Tillich on June 2, 1985.

Predeceased by his son, Dr. Jamie Lee, he is survived by his wife Carol; his son, Chris; his daughter, Lorraine; his stepsons Robert, Brian and Michael; his stepdaughter, Lauren McKissick; and 13 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Riverhead United Methodist Church. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverhead VFW, Post 2476, 620 Parkway St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

