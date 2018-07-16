Cops: Riverhead man arrested for burglary

A 23-year-old Riverhead man was arrested on a felony burglary charge, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Taiheem M. McKay was arrested in connection to a May 4 robbery at a home on East Avenue, police said. The victim reported an unknown person entered through a side window and removed several hundred dollars. An investigation led to the arrest of Mr. McKay, according to a press release.

He is charged with felony burglary and criminal mischief.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Photo caption: Taiheem M. McKay, 23, of Riverhead. (Riverhead Police Department courtesy photo)

