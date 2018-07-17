Baseball: Tomcats batter Breakers, 10-0

Life is good if you’re a Riverhead Tomcat these days.

The Tomcats continued their fine run in the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, hammering the Southampton Breakers, 10-0, in a mercy-rule shortened game Tuesday. Chris Stefl and Alex Baratta each drove in three runs and Tyler Henry (3-0) allowed four hits over five scoreless innings, lowering his league-leading ERA to 2.37. The seven-inning game at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton was stopped after 2 hours, 7 minutes.

The Tomcats (20-13-3), winners of seven of their last 10 games, sit in first place with 43 points, one more than the second-place Long Island Road Warriors (21-13).

The Tomcats have the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 leaders in batting average in Louis Antos (.424), Baratta (.378) and Eduardo Malinowski (.376).

Baratta went 3-for-5 for the Tomcats, who had a pair of RBIs from Antos and three runs from Matt Daller. Daller doubled twice as part of Riverhead’s 10-hit attack.

Henry, who had two strikeouts and two walks, enjoyed a nice lead following a five-run second inning. It was 8-0 after three.

Riverhead’s Nick DeSalvo and Beau Keathley each picked up a scoreless inning in relief.

Cam Post had a pair of hits for the last-place Breakers (10-24-1).

Photo caption: Chris Stefl, making a catch in rightfield, delivered three RBIs for Riverhead. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

