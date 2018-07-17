Cops: Apparent lightning strike sparks fire at Wading River home

An apparent lightning strike sparked an attic fire at a Wading River home Tuesday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

Firefighters from the Wading River, Riverhead and Rocky Point fire departments responded to the scene on South Road after the call came in at 5:19 p.m., police said.

The fire was in the rear of the home, which is tucked away amid winding roads in the neighborhood off North Side Road.

No injuries were reported.

The Riverhead fire marshal was on scene to investigate.

No power outages were shown in the area following the thunderstorm as of 7 p.m., according to the PSEG Long Island outage map.

Photo credit: Nicole Smith

