Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead woman arrested on felony DWI charge

Police arrested a Riverhead woman for felony driving while intoxicated in Baiting Hollow Saturday.

Lisa Geremita, 48, refused to submit to a breath test and had open alcohol in her car when she was pulled over on Sound Avenue around 11:35 p.m., officials said.

She faces a felony charge due to a prior conviction.

• Daniel Tamburo, 22, was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument stemming from an incident that occurred on Jan. 11, officials said. He was charged at police headquarters around 9:25 a.m. Monday, officials said.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old man for DWI in Wading River last Wednesday. Jared Burkart of Wading River was involved in a car crash around 11:50 p.m. where the passenger side of his car was pinned against a tree off the roadway near the corner of Wading River Manor Road and North Country Road, officials said.

He was charged with DWI, third-degree possession of a forged instrument, both misdemeanors, and a violation.

• Daniel Hughes, 37, was charged with misdemeanor DWI while operating a motorized bicycle near Gala Fresh Farms on Route 58 around 7 p.m. Friday, officials said.

• John Waggoner, 36, was charged with misdemeanor DWI near the Hyatt Place on East Main Street around midnight Saturday, officials said.

• A 35-year-old woman was arrested for drug possession in Jamesport last Tuesday.

Christina Schlachter of Jamesport was found in possession of two pills and three bags containing a powdery substance on Sixth Street around 12:20 p.m., officials said.

She was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and also had an active warrant for her arrest.

• A Greenport woman was arrested for stealing from Walmart last Wednesday.

Christina Kamaiko, 41, allegedly stole $362 worth of merchandise from the Route 58 store around 12:55 p.m., officials said. She was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police charged Melinda Garvey with misdemeanor petit larceny around 9:55 p.m. at Walmart on Route 58 Friday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments