Southampton Blotter: Mastic man arrested for driving without a license

Dennis Jackson, 39, of Mastic was arrested Friday in Flanders after he was pulled over for a violation on Flanders Road, according to Southampton Town police.

Police found that Mr. Jackson was driving with a revoked license.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and three violations, police said.

• A Paraco Gas employee reported last Thursday that when he went to a Riverside home to pick up two propane tanks that had been locked off due to an outstanding bill, the homeowner tried to keep the tanks, police said.

The woman pulled the hand truck the tanks were on into her home and refused to return them, the employee told police.

An officer arrived at the scene and retrieved the tanks, police said. The woman was advised to call the gas company regarding her situation and no charges were pursued, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

