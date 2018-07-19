Daniel S. O’Connell of Southold died on July 18. He was 72 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. American Legion services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Prayer services will be held at 7 p.m., officiated by Father John Barrett.

The family will also receive visitors on Sunday, July 22, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route Nine, Clifton Park, N.Y. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 23, at a time to be determined, at St. Mary’s Church of Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd. in Halfmoon, N.Y. Interment with U.S. Army honors will follow at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, N.Y.

Memorial donations to the Addictions Care Center of Albany, Inc., 90 McCarty Ave., Albany, NY 12202; www.theacca.net would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments