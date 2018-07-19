Jane Howard Roberts died on July 14, close to her home in Riverhead. She was 84 years old.

She was born and raised in Garden City and spent her summers in Flanders with her only brother, William Hamilton Howard Jr., now living in Calif., and her parents, Marion (Goodale) and William Hamilton Howard Sr.

Jane will be remembered as a loyal and loving mother and grandmother, artist, designer, teacher and opinionated and tasteful master gardener.

A graduate of Adelphi College with a degree in home economics, Jane worked as a dietician at Meadowbrook Hospital in Hempstead. She spent many years in Coronado, Calif. with her daughters, Whitney Roberts, Elizabeth Daly and Kimball Bocklet. Jane moved back to New York many years later to be closer to her family. She obtained a teaching degree at Stony Brook University and was well loved as a teacher of home economics in the Longwood school district until her retirement.

After retirement, she was able to follow her artistic and gardening passions as a landscape designer in East Setauket.

Through the years, Jane was involved in many civic endeavors. She will be remembered most recently for her contribution in the formation of the Meeting House Preservation Trust in Jamesport, where she served as a board member.

She will be greatly missed by her family and nine grandchildren: Frederick, Douglas and Logan Hoffmann, Mallory, Maggie and Grace Daly, and Charles and Graham Bocklet, all of whom admired her handmade, intricate quilts, knitted sweaters, mending abilities and impeccable knowledge of grammar. In their hearts she will always be remembered and appreciated for her love, family loyalty, strength, perseverance, quick wit and generosity. We love you, “Jenny.”

A memorial service will take place at the North Fork Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Jamesport on July 28 at 1 p.m.

