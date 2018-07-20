Two teens reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teenagers who were reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Staff members reported Justin Knight, 15, and Angel Vasquez-Rivera, 15, missing Thursday, according to a police press release.

Both of the teens are frequent runaways and no foul play is suspected, police said. Knight was also reported missing from the facility on July 10.

The teenagers have been entered in the New York State Police Information Network as missing persons, police said.

If located please contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500 ext. 312.

Photo caption: Justin Knight (left) and Angel Vasquez-Rivera. (Riverhead Town police courtesy photos)

