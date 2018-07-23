Debra D. Moore of Riverhead died July 22. She was 53 years old.

The daughter of Lillian (Henderson) and Macon Montague Jr., she was born in Riverhead on Oct. 3, 1964.

She married Michael Moore in 1999. She worked as an assistant manager at Five Below in Commack. Family members said she loved crafts, gardening and crocheting.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her husband, Michael; her sisters, Patricia Hughes and Marilyn Montague, both of Riverhead; her children: Michelle of Virginia, Tiffany Nash, Michael Jr., Aleisha, Marcus, Maurice and Allysa, all of Riverhead; and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, with the funeral services following at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Riverhead Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

