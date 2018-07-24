Former Riverhead resident Reidar K. Carstensen of Greenport died July 22 at Peconic Landing. He was 84 years old.

The son of Reidar and Valborg (Pedersen) Carstensen, he was born in Southold on Feb. 28, 1934. He attended Southold High School and married Margaret Tooker on Sept. 7, 1957, in Riverhead.

Mr. Carstensen worked as an engineer at Grumman in Calverton.

Predeceased by his wife, he is survived by his children, Debra Goodwin of Annapolis, Md., and Kurt, of New York City; his brother, Peter, of Maryland; and two grandchildren.

Cremation will be private.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

