Real Estate Transfers: July 26, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 28-June 3, 2018.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Fuhrmann, W & I to Hiller Residence Trust, Harvey I & Marcia, 517 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-107), (R), $525,000

• Riccio, T & A to Enstine Trust, Lynda, 2 Silver Beech Ln (600-39-7-2), (R), $630,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Brooks, B by Referee to Bank of New York Mellon, 455 Beebe Dr (1000-97-7-14), (R), $675,659

• MacGilvray, R & K to Spinelli, Joseph, 1255 Stillwater Ave (1000-103-1-17), (R), $582,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Corrado, V & C to Hamptons Solo LLC, 184 Brookhaven Ave (900-145-1-20), (V), $115,000

• Mitchner, L to LAD Ventures LLC, 25 Pine Ct (900-164-3-41), (R), $198,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Irwin, K to Dagati, Patricia, 450 Tasker Ln (1000-33-4-42), (R), $447,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Deluise, A to Tapper, Jill, 2550 Delmar Dr (1000-127-4-25), (V), $180,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Rowehl, R by Executors to DKST Holdings LLC, 2755 Oregon Rd (1000-100-2-6.2), (R), $999,000

• North Fork Horizons to Smerglia, Jane, 225 Sigsbee Rd (1000-143-2-5), (R), $380,000

• Mattituck Equities to BNB Bank, 10900 Route 25 (1000-143-3-4.2), (C), $2,125,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Raynor, M to 890 Old Harbor Road LLC, 890 Old Harbor Rd (1000-117-5-22), (C), $390,000

• McDaniel, T & Carroll, M to Krug, George, 1175 Second St (1000-117-7-20), (R), $600,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Nationstar Mortgage to Wilcox, Michael, 654 Northville Tpke (600-106-3-3), (R), $171,500

• Bank of America NA to EECL Properties LLC, 1106 W Main St (600-125-2-16), (R), $237,500

• Massab, R by Referee to MJW Properties LLC, 314 Hamilton Ave (600-126-1-3.6), (R), $141,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Jones, M to Kozarowicz, Hilary, 8516 Main Bayview Rd (1000-87-5-23.10), (R), $730,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Gramarossa, F & L to Golfo Development Corp, 101 Long View Rd (600-25-3-9), (V), $160,000

• Pranaprom, P to Bentsen, Patrick, 27 Oliver St (600-49-1-8), (R), $329,900

• Breisacher, P & J by Referee to Blake Stone LLC, 33 Leonard St (600-74-1-5), (R), $313,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

