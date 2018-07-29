New reporter joins Times Review staff

Journalist Tara Smith has joined the Times Review Media Group staff as a general assignment reporter.

Ms. Smith, a Riverhead native, most recently held a similar position with The Long Island Advance.

“Tara brings to our papers a great deal of solid experience as a reporter, and we are thrilled to have her join our staff,” said Times Review executive editor Steve Wick. “She is a terrific addition to the Times Review Media Group newspapers.”

Ms. Smith graduated from Arcadia University in 2015 with a degree in media and communications and interned at Times Review Media Group’s Shelter Island Reporter while in college.

Ms. Smith, who resides in Riverhead, began as a general assignment reporter at the Long Island Advance in 2016, covering community news and local government. She started in her new role with Times Review Media Group July 17. She will also cover Southold Town government.

Her arrival coincides with the departure of Times Review reporter Kelly Zegers. Ms. Zegers joined the Times Review staff in November 2016, covering local government and other general assignment stories. She recently stepped down to pursue a master’s degree at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in Manhattan.

Ms. Smith can be reached at 631-298-3200, ext. 244, or by email at [email protected].

Photo caption: Tara Smith of Riverhead joined the staff of Times Review Media Group last week as a reporter. (Cyndi Murray photo)

