Riverhead Police Blotter: Huntington Station man arrested for boating while intoxicated

Riverhead Town police, in conjunction with Southampton Town police and the East End BWI Task Force, arrested a Huntington Station man for boating while intoxicated Saturday.

James Mills, 61, was arrested at Riverhead police headquarters around 4:10 p.m. and charged with BWI, a misdemeanor, officials said. He was taken to Southampton Town Police headquarters.

• A Rocky Point man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Wading River Saturday.

Carlos Perez, 37, was involved in a car crash around 3:10 p.m. on Fairway Drive and charged with misdemeanor aggravated DWI, officials said.

• Police arrested a Bellport man for DWI in Riverhead Saturday.

Ervin Booker, 39, was stopped for not dimming his high beams when passing oncoming traffic around 2:15 a.m. near East Main Street and Howell Avenue.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

• Anthony Simpson, 53, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny at Lowes on Route 58 in Riverhead around 8:50 a.m. Monday, officials said.

• Antonio Reeder was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, around 7:55 a.m. at police headquarters last Wednesday, officials said. He was arraigned and transported to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

• Police said unknown subjects attempted to enter a Third Street house through the back around 10:45 p.m. last Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing.

• Officials said an unknown person removed six knives and a box cutter from an Old Farm Road house around 9:10 a.m. last Thursday.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

