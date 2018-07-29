Southampton Blotter: Westhampton man arrested on felony harassment charges

Southampton Town police on Sunday arrested a Westhampton man in Riverside on felony harassment charges.

Matthew Manzella, 29, was stopped by Southampton Town police at McDonald’s on Flanders Road at approximately 3:25 a.m. when an officer discovered Mr. Manzella had a warrant related to a previous burglary, officials said.

After being told to place his hands behind his back, he allegedly pushed the officer in an attempt to run, police said. During the struggle, officials said a hypodermic needle fell from Mr. Manzella’s clothing. He was also found with a marijuana cigarette and glass crack pipe containing crack cocaine, police said.

Mr. Manzella was charged with harassment and intent to cause physical injury, a felony; possession of a hypodermic instrument and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors; and two violations, officials said.

• A 65-year-old man was arrested last Tuesday in Riverside for growing marijuana.

Riverwoods Mobile Home Park reported marijuana plants found on the property. When police responded, they found two marijuana plants on Thomas Consilvio’s patio around 1:25 p.m. officials said. Upon further investigation, police found 17 marijuana plants, crack cocaine and diazepam.

Mr. Consilvio was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and unlawfully growing cannabis, all misdemeanors, and two violations.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for circumventing an interlock device in Northampton last Tuesday.

Fred Rowsell, 50, was stopped for speeding around 1:45 a.m. near Old Moriches Riverhead Road when police learned his license was suspended for refusing to take a chemical test when convicted on a previous charge of driving while intoxicated, officials said. Police also learned he reportedly had an interlock device restriction but was driving without one.

Mr. Rowsell was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumventing an interlock device, both misdemeanors, and two traffic violations.

• A Manorville man was arrested for traffic violations in Riverside last Monday.

Noah McDermott, 30, was stopped near Center and Nugent drives around 7:45 p.m. for having a noisy muffler, officials said. Further investigation revealed that Mr. McDermott reportedly had a suspended registration for an insurance lapse. During this time the officer smelled marijuana and Mr. McDermott reached into his sweatshirt pocket and handed the officer a marijuana cigarette.

He was charged with operation while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, both misdemeanors, and two violations.

• New York State Police arrested a Flanders man for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead Friday.

Chestin Henry, 44, was driving northbound on County Road 105 around 11:30 p.m. when police stopped him for having no plate lamps, officials said. During further investigation police learned Mr. Henry was intoxicated and had a BAC of .11 percent, officials said.

He was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• A Flanders woman was arrested for drug possession in Riverside Sunday.

Southampton Town police stopped Kaitlyn Schober, 31, on Flanders Road at 3:21 a.m. and an officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, officials said. Schober was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

