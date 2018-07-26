John C. Anderson of Jamesport died at Peconic Bay Medical Center on July 26. He was 85 years old.

The son of Stella (Jazombek) and John Andruszkiewicz, he was born in Jamesport on May 16, 1933. He attended Riverhead High School and married Barbara Sabat on Jan. 13, 1957, at St. Isidore R.C. Church. He began his career as a farmer, and later owned East End Asphalt.

Family members said he loved his family, the fire department, boating, clamming, hunting, fishing and traveling. He was past commissioner and ex-chief of the Jamesport Fire Department, and was the third-oldest member. He was a retired member of the Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corps, a past member of the Riverhead Moose Lodge, a past president of St. Isidore’s parents club and a past member of Mercy High School booster club. He also played Riverhead slow pitch and coached Riverhead PAL football.

He was a current member of St. Isidore Holy Name Society and the church, as well as a current member of the Jamesport Fire Department.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, in March 2018; and his sister, Dottie Jermusyk; he is survived by his daughters: Karen Ivins of Shoreham, Marie Tribuzio of Calverton, Denise Anderson-Bayh of Hauppauge and Annette Brewer of Jamesport; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jamesport Fire Department Scholarship Fund in memory of John C. Anderson, or Ainsley’s Angels National Capital Region, ainsleysangels.org.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

