Baseball: Stefl fires 11 Ks, Tomcats roll

Regular season, postseason, it doesn’t seem to matter. The Riverhead Tomcats still get the same result: They win.

And so it was for the top-seeded Tomcats on Thursday when they opened their Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League semifinal series against the Sag Harbor Whalers. Chris Stefl fired 11 strikeouts and allowed three hits over seven innings as the Tomcats triumphed, 4-0, at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. He walked one. Andrew Mundy and Beau Keathley each threw a scoreless inning of relief as the Whalers were held to five hits.

Louis Antos drove in two runs. He went 2-for-3, as did Alex Baratta, who also had an RBI.

Game 2 will be Friday at Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor. The series would return to Calverton for a decisive third game Saturday, if necessary.

The Tomcats have won 10 of their last 11 games and eight in a row.

