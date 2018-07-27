Richard A. Brumm of Riverhead died July 24. He was 74 years old.

The son of Marion Grace (Flanagan) and Frederick Henry Brumm, he was born in New York City on May 21, 1944.

He was a retired mechanical supervisor for New York City Department of Sanitation.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; his son Allen (Jenny); two grandsons, Sawyer and Connor; his sisters-in-law, Debbie and Sally; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with interment at the church cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.

This is a paid notice.

