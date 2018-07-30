Ruth Ann Poliwoda of Southold died at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue on July 26, after an illness of two and a half years. She was 73 years old.

Born in Greenport on May 2, 1945, to Mary (Malinauskas) and Walter Pilles, she attended Greenport High School. She enjoyed a 26 year career in banking at Southold Savings Bank, North Fork Bank and Capital One. She retired as Bank Manager of the Shelter Island branch of Capital One.

Predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Buchanon and Chris Ketcham, she is survived by her husband Dan, whom she married on Feb. 20, 1966, in Southold; two children, Ken (Barbara) and Kelli (Ed) Baumann, both of Southold; two sisters, Judy Bokina of Peconic and Linda Wilson of Sayville; and five grandchildren: Alex and Charlie Poliwoda and Katie, Jonathan and Emily Baumann.

The family received visitors on July 28 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Memorial donations to the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated.

Arrangements were in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

This is a paid notice.

.

Comments

comments