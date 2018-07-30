Earl S. Wright of Riverhead died July 28. He was 70 years old.

He was born on March 10, 1948, in Ticonderoga, N.Y., to Elsie (Davis) and William Wright.

He married Kathleen Whitford on March 16, 1968, in Crown Point, N.Y.

He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Grumman Corporation.

According to his family, anyone who knew Earl knew he loved his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his daughter, Tammy Wicke; and his granddaughter, Stacie Wicke.

Cremation was private.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead

This is a paid notice.

