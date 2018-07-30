Muriel Wells died at Peconic Bay Medical Center July 15, surrounded by family and her friend, Joe.

She was the daughter of John Horace and Ainslee (Luce) Wells. She was born July 26, 1932, on the Wells family farm on Sound Avenue in Northville.

She was the mother of eight children, two of whom predeceased her; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was sister to Beverly Wells (Olin) Warner.

Family members said she was dedicated to her family and friends and always there to help out. Having had scoliosis as a teenager, she wished to have her body donated to science.

A family gathering celebrated her life.

Comments

comments