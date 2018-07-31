Katherine J. Brassil of Southold died July 29 at San Simeon by the Sound nursing home in Greenport. She was 94 years old.

She was born in Brooklyn on Nov. 25, 1923, to Timothy and Beatrice (Brady) Kelly.

Formerly of Brooklyn and Garden City, she came to the North Fork in 1974 and settled permanently in 1994. For 20 years, she was a secretary for the New York Post.

In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping and tending to her flowers.

Predeceased by her husband, John, in 2005 and son John, in 1991; she is survived by two daughters: Claire, of New York City and Southold, and Kathryn, of the Bronx; two sisters, Carole Stuchbury, of Garden City, and Patricia Lennon, of Floral Park; and grandson John Brassil, of New York City.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Nicholas. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Calling hours will be private.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.

