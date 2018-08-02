Real Estate Transfers: August 2, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 4-10, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Ecclefield, S & R to 339 Peconic Bay Blvd LLC, 339 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-113-4-27), (R), $1,200,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Wanat, D & D to Smith, Andrew, 1668 Edwards Ave (600-39-4-5), (R), $320,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• East Suffolk Develop to Kaywood Family Trust, Middle Country Rd (600-115.1-1-22), (V), $120,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Marinelli, S to Jutagir, Avinand, 5370 Nassau Point Rd (1000-111-8-19), (R), $920,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Baker, R & P Trust to Baker, James, 1143 Peninsula Rd (1000-10-5-10), (R), $800,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Thilberg/Arrigotti, J to Warejko, Stephanie, 40 Smith St (900-120-2-14), (R), $295,610

• Lazar, J by Referee to Deutsche Bank National Trs, 217 Oak Ave (900-145-1-59), (R), $500

GREENPORT (11944)

• Tasker, S by Admr to Heins, Richard, 12 Calebs Way (1000-40.1-1-12), (R), $385,000

• Nolan, M & K to Bielecky Jr, Edward, 61475 CR 48, #D205 (1000-45.1-2-27), (C), $405,000

• 5 Pheasant Ln Shelter to Brennan, Patrick, First St (1001-2-6-49.3), (V), $395,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Sabalja, E by Executors to Raffe, Neal, 26 Stoll Dr (600-9-1-6.12), (R), $525,000

• Diliberto, S & M to Higgins Jr, J. Donald, 1558 Main Rd (600-68-2-3.1), (R), $300,000

• Wieczorek, V & Gove, V to Pichardo, Benjamin, 62 Kirby Ln (600-70-2-27), (R), $500,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Peconic Land Trust to Janis, Andrew, 3245 Delmar Dr (1000-125-4-7), (R), $525,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Atkins, S & Brown, T to Allen, Dwayne, 399 Doctors Path (600-65-2-19), (R), $75,000

• Jasinski, T by Executor to Llamas, Gonzolo, 22 Arrowhead Ave (600-84-1-2.21), (R), $357,000

• Appio, J to Zebrowski, Krzysztof, 120 Northern Pkwy (600-107-1-53.1), (V), $120,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Daggett, D & Bennett, D to Verrelli, Jason, 560 Ruch Ln (1000-52-2-25), (R), $999,999

• Barbato, C by Executor to TSC Holdings LLC, 1680 Seawood Dr (1000-79-8-2), (V), $149,900

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Conrad, S & O’Brien, J to Barile, Joseph, 23 Dogwood Ln (600-51-1-17.2), (R), $375,000

• Meier, R by Executor to Michael McCarrick Real Est, 156 Dogwood Dr (600-72-1-19.2), (V), $95,000

• Myers, J & CD to Dias, David, 26 Susan Dr (600-96-1-1.18), (R), $506,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

