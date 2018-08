Calling all Riverhead alumni!

The Riverhead High School Class of 1973 is hosting its 45th reunion Saturday and alumni from all classes are welcomed to join. The lobster/chicken/clam bake is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Flanders Mens Club. The $80 admission includes beer and wine.

A DJ will be spinning tunes during the five-hour event.

For more information, contact Chrissy Mickaliger Lessard at [email protected] or 516-885-9874.

