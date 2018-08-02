Anna Mackiewicz of Aquebogue died Aug. 1. She was 99 years old.

The daughter of Aleksander and Maria (Solowiej) Nowicki, she was born in Poland on July 27, 1919.

She worked on Densieski Farm in East Quogue. Family members said that she loved baking, gardening and knitting in her spare time.

Predeceased by her husband Ignacy in 1988, her grandson, Rodger Diede, in 2015 and her son Josep in 2017, she is survived by her daughters, Krystyna Szumczyk of Aquebogue, Jawiga Diede of South Carolina and Teresa McCaskie of Mattituck; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Aug. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

The funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, with interment at the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions to East End Hospice or Peconic Bay Medical Center would be appreciated. Donations may be sent to East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Rd., P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978; eeh.org; or to Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1300 Roanoke Ave., Riverhead NY 11901; pbmchealth.org.

