Southampton Blotter: Woman arrested for driving while intoxicated in Flanders

Southampton Town police arrested a 65-year-old woman for driving while intoxicated in Flanders Friday.

According to police, someone called to report a reckless, erratic driver with no lights on heading west on Flanders Road at approximately 10:44 p.m. Soon after, an officer observed the vehicle failing to maintain its lane and executed a traffic stop on Long Neck Boulevard.

During the traffic stop, officers found the driver, Linda Jones of Calverton, to be intoxicated. She was arrested for DWI, a misdemeanor.

• A homeless woman was arrested for drugs and public sex last Wednesday. At approximately 5:34 p.m., police found Alison Pfefferkorn, 35, having sex in the back seat of a vehicle in a public parking lot near Wildwood Lake, police said.

She was also found to be in possession of a glass crack pipe, officials said.

Police charged Ms. Pfefferkorn with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

• A Flanders man was arrested for driving without a license Sunday. Around 1 p.m., police stopped Walter Casasola, 32, near Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside for having no NYS inspection. During the stop, Mr. Casasola told police he didn’t have a license, but displayed a temporary NYS inspection, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and one violation.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for driving with a suspended registration last Tuesday.

According to police, Melvin Dubon-Gonzales, 23, was stopped on Main Street in Southampton Village for a side brake light violation. A computer check of his registration revealed that the registration is under suspension for an insurance lapse, officials said.

Police issued Mr. Dubon-Gonzales field appearance and uniform traffic tickets. He was charged with driving with a suspended registration, a misdemeanor, and two violations and is due back in court Aug. 28.

• A Brookhaven man and his passenger were arrested on drug charges Friday, according to state police.

Police stopped Nicholas Noulis, 25, on Route 25 in Calverton for speeding around 7:10 p.m., when they found he was in possession of marijuana. He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, officials said.

Amanda Papp, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a stun gun during the investigation, officials said. She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

They were both issued appearance tickets and will appear in court on August 13.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

