The annual Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race returns Saturday

Ready your duct tape!

The Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race on the Peconic Riverfront is setting sail again on Saturday, Aug. 11. The free event hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District attracts hundreds to the dock to cheer on the duct-taped vessels.

Get there early to secure your spot on the waterfront. The event starts at 9 a.m.

Think you have what it takes to build and sail a winning cardboard boat? Register here.

This year, the races will coincide with a new event called Art in the Park, which will take place on the weekend of Aug. 9- 11 at Grangebel Park and will feature light-inspired art installations.

In addition, Thursday, Aug. 9 is when the final Alive on 25 event for this summer is scheduled. That event, in its third year, features live bands, food vendors and other entertainment on Main Street on alternating Thursday nights in July and August.

Comments

comments