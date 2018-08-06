NWS: Heat advisory in effect as temperatures expected to climb into 90s

A heat advisory will be in effect beginning noon Monday and running through 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat index values are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. A heat advisory is issued “when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time,” according to the NWS.

The advisory cautions people to avoid outdoor exertion or extended exposure to the heat and humidity. To reduce the risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas. Anyone overcome by heat should move to a cool and shaded location.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has also issued an air quality alert that is in effect until 11 p.m. Elevated levels of pollution pose a risk to people doing strenuous outdoor physical activity as well as very young people and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Click here for additional information.

Temperatures locally are expected to remain high through the week and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NWS.

To stay up to date on future alerts, click here.

