Arthur H. Lewin died peacefully at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport on July 30. He lived in Aquebogue his whole life and did not marry.

The son of Karl and Edna (Corwin) Lewin, he was born on Feb. 27, 1927, on the duck farm owned by relatives of the Worm family, now known as Broad Cove. He graduated from Riverhead High School and eventually joined the U.S. Army, serving as an honor guard at the Arlington National Cemetery.

When he returned home, he worked for his father, who incubated and hatched duck eggs for local duck farmers. He was also a stone mason, and worked for Harry Terry of Riverhead. He farmed the property with his father, Karl, and grew tobacco as well as many vegetables.

Family members said Arthur was an avid bowler, and was also an outdoorsman who hunted upstate on family property every year. He loved fishing, clamming and eeling in the ice in front of their house on Meetinghouse Creek. He also grew white sweet potatoes, which he sold locally. He enjoyed the simple way of life and loved working with his hands.

Arthur leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families.

A memorial service will be held Sept. 22 on the Lewin property in Aquebogue.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

