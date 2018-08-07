Irene Bialeski of Mattituck died suddenly on Aug. 6. She was 85 years old.

Irene was born on July 10, 1933, in Riverhead to Jessie (Kujawski) and Joseph Naugles. She graduated from Mattituck High School and was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Cutchogue.

Predeceased by her husband Felix Sr., son, Walter, daughter Judith and her brothers, Joseph and Thomas, she is survived by her son, Felix Jr. (Anne) of Mattituck; grandchildren Steven (Krystal), of Mattituck, Timothy of Laurel, Michael (Julia) of Columbia, Md.; two great-grandchildren, John and Elise of Columbia, Md.; and sister Denise Babinski, of Missouri.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m., at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.

