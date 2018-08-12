Southampton Blotter: Hampton Bays man arrested for DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a 21-year-old man Saturday after an officer observed him asleep at the wheel at a Flanders intersection.

Luis Perez-Miguel of Hampton Bays was asleep in the driver’s seat while stopped at the intersection of Flanders Road and East Street, police said.

When approached, officers noted his eyes were red and glassy and an odor of alcohol was on his breath. The police report states that Mr. Perez-Miguel performed poorly on a field sobriety test and failed an initial breath test.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where further tests revealed his BAC to be 0.18 percent, police said.

He faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated and several traffic violations, police said.

• A Flanders man was arrested for marijuana possession in Riverside Friday.

Southampton police stopped Jose Arias-Olivares, 21, near the county jail around 5:10 p.m. for having tinted windows.

During the exchange, officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana and located more than 25 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, officials said.

Police charged Mr. Arias-Olivares with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

• Hilsias Pereira, 41, of Flanders, was arrested Sunday after he was found driving without a valid license.

He was stopped on Old Quogue Road in Riverside around 9 p.m. for a traffic infraction, officials said. According to a police report, a responding officer found Mr. Pereira was driving with a suspended New York license and also had an active warrant.

He was arrested and taken to police headquarters, officials said, where he was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, and three violations.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for DWI Friday in Riverside.

Southampton Town police stopped Geovany Moreno, 43, on Cross River Drive around 11:19 p.m. for a traffic infraction.

Officials said an officer noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and observed red, glassy eyes and slurred speech. After exiting his vehicle, police said, Mr. Moreno was unsteady on his feet, performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test.

He faces a misdemeanor charge of DWI and several violations.

• Police arrested a Southampton man Friday for driving without a license. According to a Southampton Town police report, Roger Essaghof, 76, was traveling southeast on Flanders Road and was pulled over for driving 72 mph in a 55 mph zone at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Upon further investigation, an officer discovered the driver was in possession of a New York State driver’s license that had been suspended in 2007 and again in 2015, officials said.

Essaghof was arrested and later released on a ticket to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

• Last Thursday, Southampton police arrested a Shirley man in Flanders for driving with nine license suspensions.

According to a Southampton Town police report, Hayron Cortaveruiz, 27, was pulled over near Wood Road Trail for driving without headlights on around 11:41 p.m.

During the traffic stop, police found Mr. Cortaveruiz’s license had been suspended nine times on five different dates, officials said.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and two violations.

Police impounded his vehicle.

• A Coram man was arrested in Riverside after threatening a woman with a knife last Tuesday.

According to Southampton Town police, a woman called police around 9:26 a.m. to report that an unknown male approached her vehicle on Flanders Road and threatened her with a knife.

After speaking with the victim at the scene, officers canvassed the area and found Glen Brunskill, 50, who matched the description given. After positive identification by the victim, Mr. Brunskill was arrested and charged with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor.

• A Riverhead man was arrested in Northampton last Tuesday for driving without a court-ordered interlock device.

A Southampton Town police officer pulled over Edwar Gomez, 23, on Moriches-Riverhead Road around 5:16 p.m. for driving in the left lane below the posted speed limit, police said.

He was found without a valid license and not using the mandated device, according to a police report.

Mr. Gomez was charged with circumventing an interlock device, a Class A misdemeanor, and three violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments