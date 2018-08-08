Riverhead Town to get new computer server system

Total Technology Solutions met with the Riverhead Town Board last Thursday to tell them that the town’s server is no longer able to handle its work load.

“The problem really comes down to [the fact] you’ve outgrown your network,” Vincent Tedesco said. “There’s really nothing we can do to increase the speed and productivity of your existing network.”

The town’s network is about five years old. It has about 150 users, and Mr. Tedesco said that too many applications were running on a daily basis for the infrastructure to handle, causing slow service.

One option is an on-premise, hyperconvergence server, which means that it has the latest technology for a large environment, according to Mr. Tedesco. It would allow the town to keep the hardware, like desktop computers. Total Technology Solutions would transfer all data onto to the brand-new server, eliminating the lag time users are experiencing now.

“It allows you to grow with existing hardware that we put in place as time goes on,” he added.

The second option is a cloud-based server.

“With the shared services as far as technology goes, that concerns me as far as privacy goes,” Councilwoman Jodi Giglio said.

Mr. Tedesco assured her that privacy would not be an issue.

Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said that the board had a lot to discuss and think about. Costs for either option was not given.

Comments

comments