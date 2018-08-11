Riverhead Blotter: 14-year-old arrested in connection to robbery

Riverhead Town police arrested a 14-year-old boy for his involvement in a robbery in Riverhead last Tuesday.

An employee of Tommy Hilfiger at Tanger Outlets reported that three females entered the store around 5:25 p.m. and removed merchandise from the store, officials said. When the employee confronted them one of the women used an electrical stun gun on the employee, officials said.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both misdemeanors.

• Police arrested a 35-year-old man for driving while intoxicated in Riverhead Saturday.

Otto Reyes, 35, was stopped around 1:50 a.m. on Route 58 when police learned he was intoxicated, officials said. Police transported him to headquarters and the car was impounded for numerous violations, officials said. Police were also reportedly unable to determine who owned the car.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, DWI and false personation, both misdemeanors.

• A Mastic Beach woman was arrested for DWI in Riverhead Sunday.

Tracy Clark, 46, was unable to stay in her lane while driving on East Main Street around 3:30 a.m., officials said. Police reportedly stopped her and determined she was intoxicated.

She was charged with misdemeanor DWI and possession of marijuana, a violation, and held for arraignment.

• Police arrested a Kings Park man for assault in Riverhead Sunday.

Brian Gilmartin, 41, was reportedly in a physical dispute around 3:45 a.m. on Route 58 and was charged with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, both misdemeanors.

• A 29-year-old man was arrested for stealing from a Route 58 store in Riverhead Saturday.

Jeffrey Gehrlein of Riverhead was seen at Best Buy around 10:50 a.m. trying to remove a Sony portable speaker, valued at $119, without paying for it, officials said.

He was charged with three counts of misdemeanor petit larceny — one for the incident on Saturday and two for prior incidents at Target last Thursday and Friday — and held for arraignment.

• Police arrested a 15-year-old for stealing from Target in Riverhead Sunday.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, allegedly walked past the point of sale at the Route 58 store around 11:40 a.m. with $70 worth of merchandise he didn’t pay for.

Police charged the boy, a resident of Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, with misdemeanor petit larceny.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

