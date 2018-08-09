Cops: Automotive repair equipment reported stolen from Riverhead shop

Riverhead police are looking for the person or persons who robbed Joe’s Automotive overnight on Wednesday.

Officers received a call about the burglary at the Middle Road shop around at 6:47 a.m. Thursday, police said. Police found evidence of forced entry into the business during the overnight hours and that numerous pieces of automotive repair equipment had been removed, according to a press release.

Detectives were notified and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at (631) 727-4500, ext.327. All calls will be kept confidential.

